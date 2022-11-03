Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix approves hiring private security to patrol certain parks overnight

The guards will be at eight parks in the city.
The guards will be at eight parks in the city.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:42 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — People will soon see more security at some city parks in Phoenix. With a 5-4 vote, the city council approved on Wednesday hiring private overnight security guards for eight parks. The patrols would start at 8 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. at Cortez, Washington, Pierce, Cielito, El Oso, Perry, Desert West and Maryvale parks. “This is what my constituents want, need and deserve,” said Councilwoman Ann O’Brien, who represents District 1.

TRENDING: 2 people injured after shooting inside Mesa restaurant

The pilot program will cost $400,000 annually to help out the short-staffed park rangers department. Unarmed guards would be responsible for clearing the park once it closes, contacting city services for those who need it, and calling the police if they see a crime. Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari, who represents District 7, felt the security guards didn’t address the problem and wanted more resources for the homeless and those dealing with mental illness. “I want parks to be secure but I don’t want to waste our money just to make yourselves feel good, feel like we’re doing something when it’s just going to push around the problem,” she said. “I don’t think it’s good enough. I don’t think it’s strong enough.”

TRENDING: Mesa woman upset after alleged repeat offender caught filming upskirt videos at Walmart

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police say the shooting happened at a complex off 64th Street, near Power and Main.
One dead, two injured after ‘chaotic’ shooting at east Mesa apartment complex
One supervisor had proposed expanding hand-counts to include more precincts.
Pinal County rejects expanding hand-counts of ballots for next week’s election
Chandler woman celebrates her 101 birthday with tequila and Guinness beer
A federal judge issued an emergency order to put a stop to what some call intimidation tactics