Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for November 2, 2022:
Papa Johns Pizza - 1813 E. Southern Ave, Tempe
3 violations
- Employee handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands
- Walk-in fridge not keeping food cold enough
Giordano’s Trattoria Romana - 7275 E. Easy Street, Carefree
3 violations
- Marinara sauce kept past discard
- Cooked meat not held at proper temperature
Burger Shoppe - 3423 W. Thomas Road, Phoenix
3 violations
- Chicken tenders stored in grocery bags
- Breakfast burritos not kept hot enough
Kimthao Bakery - 2050 N. Alma School Road, Chandler
4 violations
- Cooked shrimp, chicken and pork not cooling properly
- Flan in fridge with no date mark
Kyoto Bowl - 1245 W. Elliot Road, Tempe
4 violations
- White, fuzzy, organic growth on green peppers and carrots
- Pest control powder under hand wash sink
- Sauce bottles in fridge with cracked tops
Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores
First Watch - 9425 W. Glendale Ave, Glendale
Lin’s Grand Buffet - 1215 S. Ellsworth Road, Mesa
Pho King Egg Roll - 13530 W. Van Buren Street, Goodyear
Arizona BBQ Company - 1534 E. Ray Road, Gilbert
Carlos O’Brien’s Mexican Restaurant - 7000 E. Mayo Blvd, Phoenix
U.S. Egg - 7119 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale
