Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants

By Jason Barry
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for November 2, 2022:

Papa Johns Pizza - 1813 E. Southern Ave, Tempe

3 violations

  • Employee handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands
  • Walk-in fridge not keeping food cold enough

Giordano’s Trattoria Romana - 7275 E. Easy Street, Carefree

3 violations

  • Marinara sauce kept past discard
  • Cooked meat not held at proper temperature

Burger Shoppe - 3423 W. Thomas Road, Phoenix

3 violations

  • Chicken tenders stored in grocery bags
  • Breakfast burritos not kept hot enough

Kimthao Bakery - 2050 N. Alma School Road, Chandler

4 violations

  • Cooked shrimp, chicken and pork not cooling properly
  • Flan in fridge with no date mark

Kyoto Bowl - 1245 W. Elliot Road, Tempe

4 violations

  • White, fuzzy, organic growth on green peppers and carrots
  • Pest control powder under hand wash sink
  • Sauce bottles in fridge with cracked tops

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

First Watch - 9425 W. Glendale Ave, Glendale

Lin’s Grand Buffet - 1215 S. Ellsworth Road, Mesa

Pho King Egg Roll - 13530 W. Van Buren Street, Goodyear

Arizona BBQ Company - 1534 E. Ray Road, Gilbert

Carlos O’Brien’s Mexican Restaurant - 7000 E. Mayo Blvd, Phoenix

U.S. Egg - 7119 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale

