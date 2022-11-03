Your Life
In-N-Out planning ‘giant shindig’ next year for 75th anniversary celebration

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By CNN and KABC
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:43 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
By KABC Staff

POMONA, California (KABC) -- In-N-Out is putting on a “giant shindig” next year in Pomona to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

Harry and Esther Snyder opened the first In-N-Out location in Baldwin Park in 1948. Since then, the chain has grown to hundreds of locations stretching from California to Colorado and Texas.

Now based in Irvine, the company is preparing a year ahead of time to mark its 75th anniversary. A new video promotes the event.

It will be held on Oct. 22, 2023 at the soon-to-be-named In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip. The video announced the renaming of the drag strip at the Auto Club Raceway at Pomona by next year.

In-N-Out’s president Lynsi Snyder - the grandchild of Harry and Esther - says the Pomona racetrack is nostalgic for her, as she would go there to watch her dad race. She says having the event at the racetrack fits with In-N-Out’s culture.

The event will include drag racing, a car show, live entertainment, rides, food, drinks and the In-N-Out cookout trucks.

