Former President Barack Obama rallies voters at Phoenix high school

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s high-stakes midterm election is just six days away, and both sides are making final pushes for their campaigns. Former President Barack Obama spoke at a rally at a Phoenix high school on Wednesday evening, pushing voters to turn their ballots in.

A huge crowd gathered at Cesar Chavez High School, and many were fired up to see the former president. Obama campaigned for several Arizona Democratic candidates, including nominee for governor, Katie Hobbs, and Senate candidate Mark Kelly. “If you do need another reason to vote, consider the fact that our democracy is on the ballot, and nowhere is that clearer than here in Arizona,” Obama said.

Several Democratic candidates running for office spoke at the event and even one GOP speaker. The only Republican official in attendance was Mesa Mayor John Giles, who said he couldn’t support Republicans here in Arizona because of their beliefs and denial of the 2020 election.

The former president agreed with Giles’ point and spoke about differences between Republicans and Democrats running in the midterms. Obama said voters shouldn’t elect people who push conspiracies and are OK with masked, armed people watching voters turn in early ballots. “If we hadn’t just elected someone whose main qualifications was being on TV, you could see maybe giving it a shot. What’s the worst that could happen? We now know it just doesn’t work out because someone’s been on TV,” he said, drawing applause from the crowd.

Aside from politics, Obama started the night speaking about basketball, acknowledging rumors about his name floating around to potentially be part of a group to buy the Phoenix Suns. He said he wasn’t aware he was a buyer but said the team was pretty good.

