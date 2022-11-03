First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm arrives in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s a First Alert Weather Day as a winter-like storm moves into the state, bringing with it cold temperatures, rain and snow. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s and 60s in the Valley and will likely hold steady in the low 60s throughout the day before dropping after sunset. Look for a high of just 63 degrees today, which is 20 degrees below normal for this time of year.

A low-pressure system is moving into Arizona from the northwest, which will drag a cold front through our state late this morning into the early afternoon. Look for winds to pick up along the front, and a chance of showers that increases in the Valley during that time frame. There’s also a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts should stay generally light at near a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

In the High Country, the snow is beginning this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 11 p.m. tonight, with four to eight inches of snow likely in spots like Flagstaff. The advisory is in effect above 6,500 feet, but light snow is still possible down to 5,000 feet. A period of heavy snowfall is likely later this morning into the early afternoon hours in the mountains of northern Arizona as the front moves through, and that snowfall will gradually push east into the White Mountains later this afternoon and evening.

Following the storm, temperatures will drop off sharply for the coldest morning of the season so far across the state on Friday. Look for Valley temperatures in the 30s and 40s, while mountain communities will see below-freezing temperatures in the teens and 20s.

This weekend looks mild with Valley highs in the 70s. We’re watching for another cold front that may arrive by the middle of next week.

Stay ahead of the weather with our First Alert Weather App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

Share your weather photos and videos with us

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.