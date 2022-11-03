Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Cold winter-like storm pelting Arizona

Viewer video submitted by Sandy Fischer in Show Low, where snow began falling Thursday morning.
By Royal Norman
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s here. The first winter-type storm of the season is spinning through Arizona. The result has been much cooler temperatures, clouds, winds, rain in the deserts and mountain snow. A winter weather advisory continues for the Flagstaff area until 11 pm Thursday. The winter weather advisory extends into Friday morning at 5 am for the White Mountains. And although the switchover to snow occurred much later than expected, resulting in more rain than snow in some areas, we still could see up to 6″ of snow overnight in the highest elevations of the state. The headline: the snow is finished yet.

For the Valley, the biggest change besides the drop in temperatures are the scattered storms that have produced a brief, heavy rain, some pea-sized hail, and gusty winds. Mesa/Gateway and Mesa Falcon field both got wind gusts of 44 miles per hour. Scottsdale Airport got a gust of 41 mph. Rainfall amounts have been very impressive. One rain gauge in Mesa got .12″, and in Fountain Hills, .20″ was recorded as of 1pm. Also, as of this writing, only 11% of the Valley rain gauges have received measurable rain.

Now a cold morning is ahead on Friday. Around the Valley, we’ll see lows from the mid-40s into the upper-30s. In the mountains, we’ll most likely see some single-digit low temperatures. And on a grander scale, most locations above 3000 feet will see temps at the freezing mark or below. Much of Mohave County, including Kingman, will be under a freeze warning during the morning hours on Friday.

As the storm moves out, sunshine will return to the state, but it won’t warm up all that fast. In the Valley, look for highs in the 60s on Friday and Saturday, with temps recovering to the mid-70s by Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day Graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm arrives in Arizona
FORECAST: First Alert WX Day as winter storm arrives in Arizona
Highs Thursday and Friday will drop from the low 80′s to the low 60′s.
FORECAST: Cool winter temperatures heading into the weekend
There will be sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 70′s by the weekend.
FORECAST: First Alert WX Day delcared for winter storm on Thursday