Cold winter-like storm pelting Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s here. The first winter-type storm of the season is spinning through Arizona. The result has been much cooler temperatures, clouds, winds, rain in the deserts and mountain snow. A winter weather advisory continues for the Flagstaff area until 11 pm Thursday. The winter weather advisory extends into Friday morning at 5 am for the White Mountains. And although the switchover to snow occurred much later than expected, resulting in more rain than snow in some areas, we still could see up to 6″ of snow overnight in the highest elevations of the state. The headline: the snow is finished yet.

For the Valley, the biggest change besides the drop in temperatures are the scattered storms that have produced a brief, heavy rain, some pea-sized hail, and gusty winds. Mesa/Gateway and Mesa Falcon field both got wind gusts of 44 miles per hour. Scottsdale Airport got a gust of 41 mph. Rainfall amounts have been very impressive. One rain gauge in Mesa got .12″, and in Fountain Hills, .20″ was recorded as of 1pm. Also, as of this writing, only 11% of the Valley rain gauges have received measurable rain.

Now a cold morning is ahead on Friday. Around the Valley, we’ll see lows from the mid-40s into the upper-30s. In the mountains, we’ll most likely see some single-digit low temperatures. And on a grander scale, most locations above 3000 feet will see temps at the freezing mark or below. Much of Mohave County, including Kingman, will be under a freeze warning during the morning hours on Friday.

As the storm moves out, sunshine will return to the state, but it won’t warm up all that fast. In the Valley, look for highs in the 60s on Friday and Saturday, with temps recovering to the mid-70s by Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.