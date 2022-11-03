Your Life
9 lottery players won big after buying tickets in Arizona

By Kit Silavong
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:27 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — No one matched all the numbers for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing to claim the $1.2 billion jackpot but that doesn’t mean there weren’t big lottery winners who got tickets in Arizona. At least nine people won major lottery prizes after they bought their tickets in the Grand Canyon State. One winner scored the $1 million Powerball prize, while seven others won the $50,000 prize. There was also a Fantasy 5 winner who hit the $360,000 jackpot.

Here’s a look at where the tickets were sold at:

  • A winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at Maverik Adventure’s First Stop in Flagstaff.
  • A Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at a Gilbert QuikTrip near Gilbert and Warner roads.
  • The winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at:
    • A Phoenix Circle K near 51st Street and Elliot Road
    • Two Chandler Circle Ks. One near Ray Road and McClintock Drive. The other is near Pecos and Cooper roads
    • A Laveen QuikTrip near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road
    • A Tucson QuikTrip near Camino de la Tierra and Valencia Road
    • A Speedway in Payson near Manzanita Drive and Highway 260

The current Powerball jackpot is $1.5 billion, and the next drawing is Saturday.

