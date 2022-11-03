3 killed in crash on US 93 near Congress; driver tried to pass traffic using wrong lane, DPS says

CONGRESS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three people are dead after a crash late Wednesday night on the U.S. 93 about 15 miles north of Wickenburg.

DPS troopers tell Arizona’s Family that one driver was trying to pass traffic in the northbound lanes just after 10:30 p.m. When they entered the southbound passing lane when they crashed into another vehicle. The driver and passengers in the vehicle that was hit were pronounced dead by crews on the scene. Troopers say the driver who entered the wrong passing lane was found dead after their car caught fire.

Details on the victims have not been released, but police say the car that was hit was carrying a family from out of state.

Troopers say the highway was closed for several hours in both directions while the investigation took place. Roads should reopen in time for the morning commute.

*CLOSURE* *PLEASE SHARE*



US 93 is CLOSED in both directions near Congress.



The closure is due to a crash at milepost 178.



Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/oJwgu7Ffwq — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 3, 2022

