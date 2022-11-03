Your Life
2 shot to death at Mesa apartment complex identifed as husband, wife

The shooting happened at a complex near Power Road and Main Street late Tuesday night.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:58 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The two people shot and killed at a Mesa apartment complex earlier this week were identified on Thursday as husband and wife, police say. On Tuesday, just before 11:30 p.m., Mesa police received several 911 calls about gunshots at an apartment complex near Main Street and Power Road. Investigators say they found 48-year-old Ronnie Lazalde and his wife, 41-year-old Natishia Lazalde, shot underneath a stairwell at the complex. Ronnie died at the scene, and Natishia was rushed to the hospital. However, she died on Wednesday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY: One dead, two injured after ‘chaotic’ shooting at east Mesa apartment complex

Police originally said a third person was shot, but they didn’t give any updates on Thursday about that victim. Detectives are still working to find out what led up to the shooting. Police believe it wasn’t a random attack but are still trying to find the shooter responsible. The investigation is ongoing.

