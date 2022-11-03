2 people injured after shooting inside Mesa restaurant

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two people are injured after a shooting inside a Mesa restaurant on Wednesday evening. Officers received a 911 call about shots fired from inside the Desert Peaks Pizza & Grille near Recker and McKellips roads.

Police didn’t say what condition the victims were in. Officers are working to learn what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers are on scene at 5943 E. McKellips for a shooting. There are no road closures and the scene is contained to a restaurant. Media staging is in the Fry's parking lot and PIO is on the way. Follow this thread for updates... — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) November 3, 2022

