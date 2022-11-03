2 people injured after shooting inside Mesa restaurant
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:57 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two people are injured after a shooting inside a Mesa restaurant on Wednesday evening. Officers received a 911 call about shots fired from inside the Desert Peaks Pizza & Grille near Recker and McKellips roads.
Police didn’t say what condition the victims were in. Officers are working to learn what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
