On Your Side recovers $23K during October

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Your Side was able to recover more than $23,000 in total for those who reached out to the team for help during the month of October.

Silver Brady had recently started driving for Uber Eats to make a little extra money. She says the only reason she did it was because she came across an Uber hiring campaign that she couldn’t pass up. ”If you sign up for it (Uber Eats), and you complete 200 trips in 30 days or less, you get a a bonus of $1,400,” she told On Your Side. “It sounded great.”

Silver successfully completed the bonus program and eagerly awaited her $1,400 bonus. But after waiting more than a month and calling Uber many times, On Your Side got involved. The company told the On Your Side team that Silver had signed up for the wrong campaign. Regardless, they agreed to pay her the $1,400 bonus. Silver says she owes it all to the team. “Like I said, the outcome was amazing. You guys have been a huge help and a huge support in making this happen.

Two Valley women Tiffany Asbury and Linda Apostolakos were two women the On Your Side team were able to help despite not knowing each other but having identical problems. Both were offered and accepted $3,500 interest-free loan to pay for a cosmetic procedure from a place called Ideal Image. When the women showed up, however, they were told their skin was not good enough for the procedure.

Although both women were turned away, Ideal Image told them that they were still responsible for paying their individual $3,500 loans. Linda told On Your Side, “I contacted you because I heard your reports on television, and you seem to get a peaceful settlement for people, which is what I would like. The On Your Side team asked Ideal Image to investigate the two complaints. Once they did, both women were told the two loans totaling $7,000 were being canceled. “I couldn’t have done it without you guys. I needed your help Gary Harper,” Asbury said. “You’re like the Big Brother of the Phoenix area!”

In all, On Your Side was able to recover more than $23,000 for our viewers, bringing the total so far for 2022 to more than $454,000.

