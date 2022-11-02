Woman dies after being hit by train in Surprise
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:03 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after being hit by a train late Wednesday morning in Surprise.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. near 173rd Avenue and Norwich Drive, just to the north of Grand Avenue, involving a BNSF train. While Surprise police have confirmed a pedestrian was killed, other information about the incident or the woman was not immediately available.
