Valley woman saying thanks to Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley woman is giving back and saying thanks to Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies.

MCSO shared this photo on social media when District Three’s Captain went to Chipotle with his staff after a meeting. Sherry Herman, a local woman also grabbing lunch, insisted that she pay for all of their meals. The photo caption reads:

“Thank you, Sherry for your generous gift. You made our staff’s day! We appreciate your kindness and love for the service and dedication provided by all law enforcement professionals. It warms our hearts to know there are community members like you supporting us every day.”

