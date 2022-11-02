Your Life
Valley celebrates Dia de los Muertos with library exhibit

By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:00 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Valley residents from all over are celebrating Dia de los Muertos with special cultural events and more, including one very unique library exhibit.

“As a public library, we want to really reflect our community, and we want people to come to the library and see themselves,” said Lee Franklin, community relations manager with the Phoenix Library District. “We wanted to honor local cultural references, and what’s better than honoring those who have passed?”

The ofrendas on display are those created and designed by individuals in the community, meant to honor friends, family members, pets, and others.

Franklin said the library calls for these altars in late summer and then invites them to be displayed in the Burton Barr Library. “It really does connect on a very personal level. We’re very grateful to be able to offer this to the community and have so much participation,” said Franklin.

If you’d like to see the display at the Burton Barr Library location and/or participate next year in the event, click here.

