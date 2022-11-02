Your Life
University of Arizona study finds connection between diabetes medications, multiple sclerosis

A recent study from the University of Arizona Health Sciences discovered a link between diabetes and multiple sclerosis in older adults.(KTTC)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:07 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A recent study from the University of Arizona Health Sciences discovered a link between diabetes medications and multiple sclerosis in older adults.

Researchers say that those 45 and older whose Type 2 diabetes was treated with anti-hyperglycemic medications, which are meant to lower blood sugar levels, had an increased risk of multiple sclerosis. The study says this connection is particularly among women, while men have a slight increase, and those younger than 45 taking anti-hyperglycemic medication had a reduced risk for multiple sclerosis.

“Our findings reinforce the need for a precision medicine approach to preventing MS in these vulnerable populations,” said lead researcher Kathleen Rodgers, Ph.D., at the Center for Innovation in Brain Science. “For MS, we wanted to further examine age and sex differences, particularly among men and women under 45 with Type 2 diabetes.”

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune neurological disorder that affects the central nervous system and leads to severe physical and cognitive disability. Nearly 1 million adults in the U.S. have been diagnosed with MS, and over 2.8 million live with the disease worldwide.

The study was recently published in the journal Heliyon. Read the full study here.

