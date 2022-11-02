Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion, the largest in 6 years

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.2 billion for the Wednesday drawing--a cash value of...
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.2 billion for the Wednesday drawing--a cash value of $596.7 million.(AZFamily)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lotto fever is once again the talk of the town as the Powerball jackpot has skyrocketed to $1.2 billion (or $596.7 million lump sum payment) for the Wednesday night drawing.

Lottery officials say this could be the second-largest prize awarded in all of Powerball history and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. That is if someone matches all the numbers announced in tonight’s drawing. Players have until 6:59 p.m. Wednesday night to purchase a ticket. The winning numbers will be announced shortly after 8 p.m. Partial matches have already been won a total of five times this year, including one lucky Arizona winner in April.

On Monday, two Valley residents won $50,000--one ticket came from a Glendale QuikTrip on Glendale Avenue and the other from Cobblestone Auto Spa on Pima Road. What are your odds of winning? Powerball says for a general prize, your odds are one in 24.9. The odds of winning a jackpot are one in 292.2 million. When it comes to choosing or not choosing your numbers,18% of winning tickets had numbers picked by a player, and 82% had numbers chosen by a computer using Quick Pick.

TRENDING: 2 teens arrested after street racing crash in Phoenix left 4 dead, including Lyft driver

Winners can choose to get their prize as an annuity or a lump sum in cash value. Both prize options are subject to federal and jurisdictional taxes. If the winner picks the annuity, they’ll receive one payment up front with 29 annual payments increased by 5% every year. A total of 30 payments will equal the value of the annuity prize.

50% of a Powerball tickets funds prizes and the other goes toward various state-by-state causes. To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona’s Family stopped by former Mesa officer Young Chang's home.
Former Mesa police officer released from security guard position at a Valley high school
The woman has not been identified yet by Surprise Police.
Woman dies after being hit by train in Surprise
What to expect on election night.
Arizona: What to expect on election night
The Department of Public Safety seized multiple firearms, grenades and over 20 pounds of...
DPS detectives seize firearms, grenades, ammo from a Tucson home