Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion, the largest in 6 years

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lotto fever is once again the talk of the town as the Powerball jackpot has skyrocketed to $1.2 billion (or $596.7 million lump sum payment) for the Wednesday night drawing.

Lottery officials say this could be the second-largest prize awarded in all of Powerball history and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. That is if someone matches all the numbers announced in tonight’s drawing. Players have until 6:59 p.m. Wednesday night to purchase a ticket. The winning numbers will be announced shortly after 8 p.m. Partial matches have already been won a total of five times this year, including one lucky Arizona winner in April.

On Monday, two Valley residents won $50,000--one ticket came from a Glendale QuikTrip on Glendale Avenue and the other from Cobblestone Auto Spa on Pima Road. What are your odds of winning? Powerball says for a general prize, your odds are one in 24.9. The odds of winning a jackpot are one in 292.2 million. When it comes to choosing or not choosing your numbers,18% of winning tickets had numbers picked by a player, and 82% had numbers chosen by a computer using Quick Pick.

Winners can choose to get their prize as an annuity or a lump sum in cash value. Both prize options are subject to federal and jurisdictional taxes. If the winner picks the annuity, they’ll receive one payment up front with 29 annual payments increased by 5% every year. A total of 30 payments will equal the value of the annuity prize.

50% of a Powerball tickets funds prizes and the other goes toward various state-by-state causes. To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

