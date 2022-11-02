Phoenix Raceway welcomes first African-American female track president

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Phoenix Raceway is getting ready to host the NASCAR championship this weekend, history is also being made off the track. A new track president was named on Tuesday, welcoming Latasha Causey to the raceway. Causey is the first-ever female African-American track president in NASCAR history and the second woman to hold the position at Phoenix Raceway.

“It’s an amazing thing, honestly. It’s very humbling and it’s the first, but hopefully not the last, without question so I’m really excited. I’m really excited about the opportunity,” said Causey.

The Arizona State University graduate is a West Valley native and has a long list of accolades. Causey is a founding member of NASCAR Accelerators host committee, leaders who serve as Arizona ambassadors for NASCAR. She also served as vice president and community development officer for Bell Bank Park in Mesa. She’s active in the Phoenix community with her husband, Sullivan, and two boys.

Causey begins her new role on Nov. 28 and is excited to be a role model for many children. “Representation matters so for other kids, kids of color and just other diverse individuals they’ll be excited to see someone like me to know that they have the potential to do that too,” she explained. “So, I mean, you have to start early. You want kids to know that you can really be whatever you want to be. I was asked a question earlier ‘Would I have seen myself here 20 years ago?’ and the answer is no because there wasn’t anyone that looked like me as part of NASCAR. So here we are and here I am, so I’m just wanting to pave the way for others to have this opportunity as well.”

The NASCAR Cup Series championship race kicks off this Sunday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.