Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix federal judge plans to issue temporary restraining order against ballot drop box watchers

In a hearing on Tuesday, a Phoenix federal judge indicated he would issue a temporary restraining order against a group of people accused of intimidating voters
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:10 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In a hearing on Tuesday, a Phoenix federal judge indicated he would issue a temporary restraining order against a group of people accused of intimidating voters at ballot drop boxes across the Valley.

The temporary restraining order said members of Clean Elections USA can’t intentionally go within 75 feet of a drop box and can’t openly carry or wear body armor within 250 feet of the drop box. The proposal also says the watchers can’t talk or yell at voters within 75 feet without being spoken to first. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi also suggested he would limit people taking photos and videos of voters within the 75 feet area.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules

During the hearing lasting over five hours, a voter in Mesa said he was intimidated and called a “mule” by those camping out at the ballot box location. Several nonprofit groups filed the lawsuit in Federal Court, asking for stricter restrictions at the ballot drop box sites. However, the request was initially denied, with Liburdi ruling the watchers were protected under the First Amendment. The final order still has to be put in writing but it’s expected to be completed sometime on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The door of the South Dakota State Auditor's office.
Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor
As of late Oct. 31, 616,361 ballot packets have been received and signatures verified in...
Maricopa County Recorder: 600K+ ballots already signatured verified one week before election day
Illegal dumping is causing a headache for Valley cities.
Illegal dumping causing problems for storm drainage
Proposition 309 would change the rules for verifying that the people who mail in such ballots...
GOP-backed Arizona ballot measures target voter initiatives