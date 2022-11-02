Phoenix-area Dutch Bros locations are raising money to support foster youth

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you need a reason to get your fix of sugar and coffee in one delicious beverage, here it is.

On Friday, Nov. 4, participating Phoenix-area Dutch Bros locations and a location in Payson will be donating $1 from every drink sold to benefit Thrive AZ, a group that works with the Arizona Department of Child Safety to support those in foster care. The group also works to help those that are aging out of the system.

“Thrive is an amazing part of our community,” said Caleb Berkey, franchisee of Dutch Bros Phoenix. “We’re thankful for everything they do and can’t wait to partner with our customers to support their mission on Friday!”

Here’s s full list of locations:

8387 W Thunderbird Rd Peoria, AZ 85381

14160 W Indian School Rd Goodyear, AZ 85395

13855 W Bell Rd Surprise, AZ 85374

13929 N 83rd Ave Peoria, AZ 85381

5724 W. Bell Road Glendale, AZ 85308

6965 N 95th Ave Glendale, AZ 85305

580 N Estrella Pkwy Goodyear, AZ 85338

1005 S Watson Rd Buckeye, AZ 85326

888 N 114th Ave Avondale, AZ 85323

3580 W. Happy Valley Rd Glendale, AZ 85310

16986 W Waddell Rd Surprise, AZ 85388

1037 S Rural Rd Tempe, AZ 85281

2961 E Bell Rd Phoenix, AZ 85032

2012 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257

4433 N 7th St Phoenix, AZ 85014

3213 S Mill Ave Tempe, AZ 85282

1960 E McKellips Rd Mesa, AZ 85203

722 N McQueen Rd Gilbert, AZ 85233

6461 S Rural Rd Tempe, AZ 85283

1136 S Greenfield Rd Mesa, AZ 85206

1201 E Glendale Ave Phoenix, AZ 85020

12629 N Paradise Village Pkwy W Phoenix, AZ 85032

1326 S Alma School Rd Mesa, AZ 85210

459 N Gilbert Rd Gilbert, AZ 85234

6235 E Bell Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85254

20795 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 8525

3045 E Indian School Rd Phoenix, AZ 85016

3670 S Val Vista Dr Gilbert, AZ 85297

3215 E Chandler Blvd Phoenix, AZ 85048

15600 N Hayden Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85260

3665 W Chandler Blvd Chandler, AZ 85226

1370 S Higley Rd Gilbert, AZ 85206

34350 Cave Creek Rd Cave Creek, AZ 85331

8975 N. 90th St. Scottsdale, AZ 85250

3055 S Gilbert Rd Chandler, AZ 85286

605 W. Bell Rd Phoenix, AZ 85023

20898 E Queen Creek Rd Queen Creek, AZ 85142

38158 N Gantzel Rd San Tan Valley, AZ 85140

944 W Apache Trail Apache Junction, AZ 85120

2709 S Signal Butte Rd Mesa, AZ 85209

1448 S Crismon Rd Mesa, AZ 85209

602 S Beeline Hwy Payson, AZ 85541

For more information on Thrive AZ, click/tap here.

