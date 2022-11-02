Your Life
Phoenix-area Dutch Bros locations are raising money to support foster youth

File photo of Dutch Bros.
File photo of Dutch Bros.(KXII)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you need a reason to get your fix of sugar and coffee in one delicious beverage, here it is.

On Friday, Nov. 4, participating Phoenix-area Dutch Bros locations and a location in Payson will be donating $1 from every drink sold to benefit Thrive AZ, a group that works with the Arizona Department of Child Safety to support those in foster care. The group also works to help those that are aging out of the system.

“Thrive is an amazing part of our community,” said Caleb Berkey, franchisee of Dutch Bros Phoenix. “We’re thankful for everything they do and can’t wait to partner with our customers to support their mission on Friday!”

Here’s s full list of locations:

  • 8387 W Thunderbird Rd Peoria, AZ 85381
  • 14160 W Indian School Rd Goodyear, AZ 85395
  • 13855 W Bell Rd Surprise, AZ 85374
  • 13929 N 83rd Ave Peoria, AZ 85381
  • 5724 W. Bell Road Glendale, AZ 85308
  • 6965 N 95th Ave Glendale, AZ 85305
  • 580 N Estrella Pkwy Goodyear, AZ 85338
  • 1005 S Watson Rd Buckeye, AZ 85326
  • 888 N 114th Ave Avondale, AZ 85323
  • 3580 W. Happy Valley Rd Glendale, AZ 85310
  • 16986 W Waddell Rd Surprise, AZ 85388
  • 1037 S Rural Rd Tempe, AZ 85281
  • 2961 E Bell Rd Phoenix, AZ 85032
  • 2012 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
  • 4433 N 7th St Phoenix, AZ 85014
  • 3213 S Mill Ave Tempe, AZ 85282
  • 1960 E McKellips Rd Mesa, AZ 85203
  • 722 N McQueen Rd Gilbert, AZ 85233
  • 6461 S Rural Rd Tempe, AZ 85283
  • 1136 S Greenfield Rd Mesa, AZ 85206
  • 1201 E Glendale Ave Phoenix, AZ 85020
  • 12629 N Paradise Village Pkwy W Phoenix, AZ 85032
  • 1326 S Alma School Rd Mesa, AZ 85210
  • 459 N Gilbert Rd Gilbert, AZ 85234
  • 6235 E Bell Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85254
  • 20795 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 8525
  • 3045 E Indian School Rd Phoenix, AZ 85016
  • 3670 S Val Vista Dr Gilbert, AZ 85297
  • 3215 E Chandler Blvd Phoenix, AZ 85048
  • 15600 N Hayden Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
  • 3665 W Chandler Blvd Chandler, AZ 85226
  • 1370 S Higley Rd Gilbert, AZ 85206
  • 34350 Cave Creek Rd Cave Creek, AZ 85331
  • 8975 N. 90th St. Scottsdale, AZ 85250
  • 3055 S Gilbert Rd Chandler, AZ 85286
  • 605 W. Bell Rd Phoenix, AZ 85023
  • 20898 E Queen Creek Rd Queen Creek, AZ 85142
  • 38158 N Gantzel Rd San Tan Valley, AZ 85140
  • 944 W Apache Trail Apache Junction, AZ 85120
  • 2709 S Signal Butte Rd Mesa, AZ 85209
  • 1448 S Crismon Rd Mesa, AZ 85209
  • 602 S Beeline Hwy Payson, AZ 85541

For more information on Thrive AZ, click/tap here.

