One dead, two injured after ‘chaotic’ shooting at east Mesa apartment complex

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead, and two other people are hurt after police say a shooting broke out at an apartment complex in east Mesa.

Police say the shooting happened late Tuesday night, around 11:30 p.m., near Main Street and Power Road. Details exactly on what led up to the shooting are extremely limited. Still, police described the initial scene as “chaotic,” as officers dealt with multiple people wounded and several 911 calls to the apartment. Video from the scene showed extensive use of crime scene tape, blocking off an entrance to the complex and patrol vehicles securing traffic in the area.

One victim, described only as a man, was pronounced dead after being found under a stairwell. Officers later found the two other injured people, one of which was in a different apartment. The extent of those injuries is still unclear.

At this time, detectives are still working to determine if the suspect(s) and victims knew each other. However, no suspects have been identified, but authorities confirmed that officers detained multiple people. Still, police clarified that’s is unknown if there are any suspects still on the loose. An investigation is still underway. A heavy police presence is expected to be seen throughout the morning.

