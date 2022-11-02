Your Life
MOD Pizza will give workers time off to go and vote on Election Day

By Kit Silavong
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEATTLE (3TV/CBS 5) — Voting on Election Day can be tough for some: Lines can stretch around the block due to inadequate planning. Their assigned voting center is far from where they work. They can’t afford to take time off of work to go vote. This is why MOD Pizza announced on Wednesday that the Seattle-based company will once again provide their employees with time off to go and fulfill their civic duty.

Over 10,000 corporate-owned locations will accommodate their workers’ schedules to “ensure work is not a barrier in one’s right to vote,” the company said in a press release. The company will also include, for employees, a voter resource page on its website. Arizona already requires employers to give workers paid time off to go vote if there are less than three hours between the time that polls open or close, and the time an employee starts or ends his or her shift. However, Dayna Eberhardt, MOD Pizza’s chief people officer, said in a news release that “MOD Squad members” will get time off to vote regardless.

“We firmly support the right to vote,” said Eberhardt. “So we’re excited to again be providing paid time off for our Squad members to make it to the polls. As an employer, it is crucial that we provide the opportunity for our Squads to participate in one of the most powerful ways to have their voices heard and cast their ballot on Election Day.” Arizona has 30 MOD Pizza locations.

