Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Missing man found dead in remote part of Coconino County

Details on his death haven’t been released.
Details on his death haven’t been released.(File photo courtesy: Coconino County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:49 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man who was reported missing over the weekend has been found dead in a remote, desert area of Coconino County.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, officers were first called out to the Antelope Hill area of Highway 89 on Saturday afternoon. Officers were told there was a person trespassing and when DPS troopers arrived, they found that the person had left. Sheriff deputies and troopers were told that the person walked away headed north along the highway.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Kari Lake discusses taxes, border in one-on-one with Arizona’s Family

Deputies later were able to identify the man as Conan Stults, 46, of Utah. After multiple hours of trying to find Stults, they requested help from the Coconino County Search and Rescue. Efforts continued into the evening and into Sunday, but on Monday, search-and-rescue K9 crews found Stults dead within the grounds of the Wupatki National Monument, south of Lomaki Pueblo.

Details on his death haven’t been released, and CCSO and the Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sig Sauer handgun
13-year-old arrested for making shooting threat at Arizona middle school
Phoenix’s Southwest Center has been awarded a grant more than $150,000 from Mercy Care to fund...
Phoenix’s Southwest Center awarded grant to fund gender-expansive support program
Homebuilders offering more incentives as interest rates rise
Former President Obama rallying in Phoenix