Missing man found dead in remote part of Coconino County

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man who was reported missing over the weekend has been found dead in a remote, desert area of Coconino County.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, officers were first called out to the Antelope Hill area of Highway 89 on Saturday afternoon. Officers were told there was a person trespassing and when DPS troopers arrived, they found that the person had left. Sheriff deputies and troopers were told that the person walked away headed north along the highway.

Deputies later were able to identify the man as Conan Stults, 46, of Utah. After multiple hours of trying to find Stults, they requested help from the Coconino County Search and Rescue. Efforts continued into the evening and into Sunday, but on Monday, search-and-rescue K9 crews found Stults dead within the grounds of the Wupatki National Monument, south of Lomaki Pueblo.

Details on his death haven’t been released, and CCSO and the Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating.

