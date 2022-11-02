Man dead, one detained after shooting at west Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road in west Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon.

Phoenix police officers say they found the man shot inside a car when they arrived at the complex. Paramedics declared the man dead on the scene. Officers say they detained a man in the apartment parking lot who claims he was involved in the shooting.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the incident. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.