Man dead, one detained after shooting at west Phoenix apartment complex

Phoenix police are investigating after a man died in a car after he was shot.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road in west Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon.

Phoenix police officers say they found the man shot inside a car when they arrived at the complex. Paramedics declared the man dead on the scene. Officers say they detained a man in the apartment parking lot who claims he was involved in the shooting.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the incident. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

