ICE: Man accused of breaking into Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office had expired student visa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The man accused of breaking into gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office had his legal status in the country run out, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is looking for him, officials said on Wednesday. According to ICE, Daniel Mota hasn’t maintained his status as a registered student, and ICE’s fugitive operations team is trying to find him. He is from Portugal and came to the U.S. in 2018. ICE said it found out about Mota’s violations after he was arrested on Thursday. He was released on his own recognizance after being booked into jail.

On Oct. 25, investigators said Mota broke into Hobbs’ office near downtown Phoenix just before 7 p.m. Police said he stole an Apple computer mouse, an Apple keyboard and a black Nikon camera before leaving. The following night, a Phoenix police officer saw a news report on Arizona’s Family showing surveillance photos of the suspect and recognized Mota, court documents said. Mota was still in jail at the time, but when he was released, he was rearrested and booked into jail on one count of third-degree burglary. After his arrest, ICE found out about Mota, conducted a records check and discovered he violated his terms of coming into the U.S.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.