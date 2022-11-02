Gift and Thrift is a little consignment shop worth checking out in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nadeen and Steven do it all. They create local art, and local music, are raising young kids, throwing vendor markets, and running businesses. They used to make jewelry and resin art they sold at various markets and consignment shops around Mesa.

When one of those markets ended and the shop that used to host the market closed, Nadeen and Steven saw a need to fill that void. They opened up Gift and Thrift in Downtown Mesa to sell their art and offer space for other artists to sell too. In a tiny space, they house over 50 different local artists. When they noticed the walking traffic they had hoped for, they decided to find out how to create art markets like the ones they used to attend. Through a little research and a ton of paperwork with the city, they were able to host vendors and music right out on Main St. and eventually grew to the point where they now shut down Macdonald St. from Pepper to Main St. The markets range from over 100 vendors to 16 local music acts and some of the best food trucks.

Steven is in a band and chose some of the best local talents for concerts they host at the Nile Theater and soon at the new location with an outdoor venue. They managed to throw the very first Pride event in Downtown Mesa with over 3,000 people in attendance in June 2022. They love doing things for their Mesa community and highlighting the arts, all while raising five small children, three of them under the age of three.

On top of all that, Nadeen and Steven opened a second location on Mesa Drive just south of Broadway. That shop is currently open every day 2 p.m. - 9 p.m. and people can shop items from local artists and a grab-and-go fridge, with Wifi to hang out. The Grand Opening for the new location is Nov. 19 from 6-10 p.m. with 50 local vendors, food trucks, and live local bands.

Both locations are open. Vendors can sign up to participate on the website.

If you are interested in finding out ways you can support Gift and Thrift, they have a Support page on their website too.

Gift & Thrift

PHONE: 480.489.1370

ADDRESS: 40 N Macdonald #3 Mesa, AZ 85201

SECOND LOCATION: 551 S. Mesa Dr. Mesa AZ 85210

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

