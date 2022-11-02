Fossil Creek reopening after being closed for 16 months due to wildfire

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After a 16-month closure due to a wildfire, Fossil Creek recreation area in Coconino County announced it will reopen on Friday.

This includes all areas of Fossil Creek sites, including the Childs Dispersed Camping Area. Sycamore Canyon has also reopened. In addition, the Dixon Lewis Trail, formerly known as the Waterfall Trail, will reopen later this month once repairs are complete. “This area is special to a great many people, and we appreciate the public’s patience while it recovers,” said Deputy District Ranger Alex Schlueter. “That recovery continues for both Fossil Creek and Sycamore Canyon, but we are excited to welcome visitors back.”

Fossil Creek closed in June 2021 due to the impacts of the Backbone Fire. The closure allowed the landscape to recover from fire and monsoon damage. Roads were also repaired during this time to help with visitor safety.

The Coconino National Forest says Fossil Creek will likely close temporarily in early 2023 to complete resurfacing of Forest Road 708. A future closure during the 2023 monsoon season (June through October) is also expected.

Permits are not currently needed to visit the Fossil Creek area but will be required beginning April 1, 2023. Permits will be available for purchase beginning March 1, 2023, at Recreation.gov.

