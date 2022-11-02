Your Life
Former Valley teen ballerina talks recovery after aneurysm puts dream on hold

"Once I graduate, I want to be a model," she told Good Morning Arizona. The former ballerina credits part of her recovery to Primavera Online School.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:20 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thalia Fuentes was just 15 when she suffered a brain aneurysm and stroke. As an up-and-coming ballet dancer who was attending Houston Ballet Academy, she had her eyes set on going pro in Europe.

While her dreams were put on hold, her story of perseverance is nothing short of inspiring. Thalia moved back home to Phoenix, underwent five brain surgeries, and endured intense physical therapy.

She also missed a full year of school, but Primavera Online School helped put her back on track. Now at 17, she is set to graduate at 18 like most of her peers.

Thalia even told us about her future plans after high school.

“I’m waiting for my graduation to come up soon,” she told Arizona’s Family Gina Maravilla. “Once I graduate, I want to be a model.”

