Former Mesa police officer released from security guard position at a Valley high school

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A former Mesa police officer accused of sexual misconduct had been working as a security guard at a Valley high school. Arizona’s Family first reported on Officer Young Chang last week.

After that story aired, Gilbert Public Schools District confirmed they parted ways with Chang. “I gave up my certification so that way this doesn’t happen,” Chang said when Arizona’s Family confronted him about the sexual misconduct allegations. Officer Chang turned in his AZPost certification, meaning he can no longer be a police officer in Arizona. He was surprised when Arizona’s Family showed up at his home.

He abruptly retired from Mesa PD back in June after nearly 25 years. Professional Standards memos found he started an affair with a woman he was called to help. According to a statement the woman gave investigators, “she was in a vulnerable position.” She later agreed to let Chang track her and install two video cameras in her apartment, “allowing him remote access to live viewing.”

“So, now you’re going to ruin my family, ruin my wife’s career as I’m trying to go back to having a normal life, because I had a little oopsy?” Chang said. That little “oopsy,” according to internal investigation records, found Chang engaged in sex acts with the woman while on duty between March and May, meeting her behind businesses. He was in uniform, driving a department vehicle at the time.

Chang denies any sexual contact with the woman while on the job. However, a Mesa PD internal investigation disagreed, saying it upheld all the allegations. Leaving Mesa PD, he went onto Gilbert Public Schools where the district said he began working as a security guard at Desert Ridge High on Aug. 23.

In a statement they wrote as follows:

“At the time of his employment, all district processes and procedures were followed including reference checks, and finger print clearance. There was no indication of any reason to prevent employment.”

The District doesn’t require AZPost certification to work as a security guard, but the day our story aired they parted ways with him. Arizona’s Family stopped by Chang’s home. He said when the station first spoke with him he alerted the school district to the story and offered to resign.

He said the district accepted his offer. He claims the timing was coincidental.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.