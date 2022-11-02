Feeling like winter in the Phoenix area; First Alert WX Day issued for Thursday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A strong winter storm is bearing down on the state tonight as we will see wind speeds pick up and chances of rain increase here in the Valley. The two main things we will see from this storm are gusty winds and much cooler temperatures. A 20-degree drop is also expected for some Valley locations. Highs Thursday and Friday will drop from the low 80′s to the low 60′s. Overnight lows on Thursday and Friday nights are dropping into the mid 40′s in the urban areas to upper 30′s in the Valley cold spots.

The best chance of seeing any measurable rain beside the upslope areas north and east of the city will be overnight tonight into Thursday mid-morning. If we see any sunshine in the afternoon, some pop-up thunderstorms could produce brief, small hail due to the amount of cold air aloft. Snow levels here in central Arizona should stay above 5,500 feet.

Snow will be flying above 6,500ft.! (AZ Family)

It’s definitely busy up in northern Arizona for this winter storm. We have declared a First Alert for winter weather for northern and eastern Arizona, plus up along the rim for snow and winter driving conditions Thursday. In addition, a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect from 11 p.m. Wednesday through 11 p.m. Thursday for places above 6,500 feet. Look for periods of snow, mixing with rain below 7,000 feet overnight tonight, then turning to mostly snow above 6,500 feet Thursday morning.

Flagstaff snow totals look to be 4″-8″ at this point. There is also a wind advisory in effect today through 8 p.m. this evening for most of northern Arizona for wind gusts over 40 miles per hour. As the cold front sweeps through the state tomorrow, much colder temperatures will be seen across the High Country. A Freeze Watch has been issued for Kingman and the surrounding communities for Thursday night through Friday morning. Lows at 29 degrees are possible for the northwest deserts.

Wind Advisory and a Freeze Watch in effect for parts of the High Country. (AZ Family)

With snow and windy conditions please drive with care on mountain roads. There will be sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 70′s by the weekend. Election Day may have a slight chance of rain with another storm coming in from the Pacific Northwest.

