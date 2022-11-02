Cold front moving into Arizona; First Alert issued for Thursday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A big weather change is on the way for Arizona as a storm system and associated cold front moves in today. Morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s in the Valley will warm to 80 degrees today, but a sharp drop in temperatures is coming.

Ahead of the incoming cold front, look for winds to pick up today. In the Valley, we’ll see southwesterly winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour, but in the high country, a Wind Advisory has been issued for wind speeds closer to 20-30 miles per hour. Gusts of up to 50 miles per hour are possible there. Blowing dust is possible today statewide.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect tonight at 11 p.m. and continues through 11 p.m. Thursday in Northern Arizona above 6500 feet. Precipitation will start as rain but a transition to snow overnight tonight into tomorrow. Spots like Flagstaff could pick up 4-8 inches of snow.

Valley rain is possible tonight and tomorrow, along with isolated thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts are likely to stay fairly light and chances for precipitation are near 30 percent for most Valley neighborhoods.

Behind this latest cold front, temperatures plunge. Look for Valley highs in the low to mid-60s tomorrow and Friday, warming to the 70s this weekend. Friday will likely be the coldest morning of the season so far in the Valley with the upper 30s to mid-40s around town.

