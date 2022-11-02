Big changes ahead as City of Glendale prepares for Super Bowl 2023

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - When the fans return to Glendale for the big game, Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps says they will see a lot more new buildings and development since 2015. Many of those buildings include hotels. “People were coming to the Super Bowl, because the lack of available rooms, were staying in other parts of the Valley,” said Phelps.

During the 2015 Super Bowl, Glendale had seven hotels near the stadium. Now there will be up to 12 hotels for next year’s Super Bowl. As for the number of hotel rooms- a little more than a thousand were within walking distance of State Farm Stadium in 2015. However, that number will jump to nearly 1600 rooms for the upcoming Super Bowl and an estimated 3500 rooms by 2024.

More rooms could make a significant economic impact. Businesses at Westgate are hoping to cash in as well—with the entertainment district getting a recent facelift. “Yam Properties, since they’ve taken over ownership in 2018, has poured $15 million into new construction,” said Jessica Kubicki, Marketing Director for Yam Properties at Westgate.

Billionaire Bob Parsons, the guy behind Go Daddy and “PXG” owns Yam Properties and now Westgate. It’s at 100 percent capacity, with many locally owned businesses. Some of the money that comes from all the tourists will help improve streets in Glendale, along with parks and a new aquatic center.

As for those additional hotel rooms coming after the Super Bowl, many of them will be at a massive resort near the stadium called VAI, which will also be a major concert destination.

