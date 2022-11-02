13-year-old arrested for making shooting threat at Arizona middle school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 13-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly making a shooting threat, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office announced.

MCSO said they received the report of the threat just before 8 p.m. Nov. 1. According to police, deputies were contacted by the parent of a student at Kingman Middle School. The student was reportedly passed a note by the suspect student while riding the bus. The note said the suspect was going to bring a gun on the bus the next day and shoot people and then himself, MCSO said.

Police identified the suspect they said made the threat and contacted the student and his parents. The suspect student said he “was not serious” about the threats and “had no intention” of following through. MCSO said the student didn’t own or possess a gun.

The 13-year-old was arrested and booked into Mohave County Juvenile Detention on the charge of making a terroristic threat. MCSO said the investigation is ongoing.

