Winds to pick up today

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another calm and cool morning in the Valley to start the first day of November.

Temps will be in the 50s and 60s to start in Phoenix. Highs will climb to around 82 later this afternoon with dry conditions in Phoenix. Winds will pick up ahead of a trough that is projected to swing into the state Wednesday-Thursday. Plan on a breezy afternoon in Phoenix with windy conditions in northern and northwestern Arizona.

Gusts in Mohave County could approach 50 mph on Tuesday. We have a wind advisory through tonight in that part of the state.

Our trough rolls in late Wednesday and exits the state late Friday, but plan on snow showers by Thursday morning in northern Arizona. Snow levels should fall to around 4000 feet by Thursday evening.

Snow amounts will hover in the 4-6″ range for places like Flagstaff and Williams. Lesser amounts of under an inch can be expected at lower elevations like Payson.

The wind will be moving along with falling snow on Thursday, so travel is expected to be impacted. Phoenix will see some rain Thursday, but it looks like the bigger story will be the massive temp drop. Highs will go from the low-80s Wednesday to the mid-60s Thursday.

Temps rebound a bit by your weekend with highs in the mid-70s with dry and sunny conditions. Have a great day!

