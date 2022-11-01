Volunteers fill ‘JoyJars’ with goodies and messages for kids fighting cancer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s definitely something good when you can give a sick child a reason to smile, as a way to take their minds off of whatever they may be dealing with.

That’s why folks recently gathered here in the Valley in support of the Jessie Rees Foundation. About 170 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona employees volunteered their time to fill 1,000 big jars. These JoyJars, as they’re referred to, are filled with toys, games and inspirational messages, and they’ll be delivered to kids in the Valley who are fighting cancer.

The Jessie Rees Foundation was inspired by a courageous and compassionate little girl named Jessica Joy Rees, who was best known as “Jessie.” Friends and family describe Jessie as a faith-filled, athletic, caring and loving girl who courageously fought cancer … and lost her battle at the age of 12.

Jessie created the JoyJars, 64 oz. plastic jars stuffed to the very top with new, age-appropriate toys and games. She filled more than 3,000 JoyJars with family and friends before she passed away.

And her legacy lives on. To date, more than 400,000 JoyJars have been stuffed and sent to kids fighting cancer in more than 50 countries! Tap/click here to find out how you or your organization can become involved.

If you know of someone or an organization doing something good in the community, nominate them for our segment at this link. Don’t forget your photos and video.

