Teen who loves cats and has sense of adventure seeking forever home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — November is National Adoption Month and the need is so great here in Arizona. That’s why Arizona’s Family started our Finding Forever series, where we try to connect eligible kids to loving homes.

Today we introduce you to a young girl who loves animals and has a sense of adventure. Gracie was in love with all the adorable kittens and cats she got to meet when we paid a visit to Lost Our Home Pet Rescue in Tempe.

“What I like about cats is that they have a very good memory,” Gracie said petting a kitten. She said she always finds cats’ cuddly personalities very relaxing.

Gracie is 12 years old and loves all sorts of activities, especially if they are outside and involve gymnastics. “I can do a cartwheel, I can do a backbend,” she said. “I can do all that type of stuff.”

She says she loves music too with tons of favorites. “Taylor swift, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.”

Gracie is not afraid of adventure either, and recently took a ride on the Titan at the Arizona State Fair. If you’re not familiar, it’s a new ride introduced at the fair in 2021 that sends you up 17 stories at 60 miles per hour. “You stay up there for five minutes,” she said with excitement. “I was crying the first time I went on.”

Gracie would do well in an active family, hopefully one with pets, she said. “They are calming and sweet.” She loves animals and thinks it could even become a career for her one day as a veterinarian.

To find out how you might become a forever family for Gracie or other Arizona children who are waiting, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at (602) 930-4900 or by emailing info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.