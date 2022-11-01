Taylor Swift to kick off ‘Eras’ stadium tour in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Swifties, get ready to sing your heart out! Taylor Swift is returning to the Valley of the Sun as part of her “Eras Tour” that kicks off in the spring.

Best of all, Arizona will be the place she kicks off the U.S. leg of the tour, performing at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on March 18, with opening acts by Paramore, and Beabadoobee. It’s the very same spot she started her Reputation tour. Other openers across the country include Haim, Phebe Bridgers, Gayle, Girl and Red, Muna, and Owenn. She will wrap up with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium

“I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming,” Swift said on Instagram, describing the tour as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!).” Fans who receive a special code after registering will have exclusive access to buy tickets on Nov. 15. The rest of the public can get tickets starting Nov. 18.

The tour comes on the heels of a wildly successful release of Midnights, which landed ten songs in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Midnights has become the fastest and best-selling album of 2022, according to Billboard.

