Survey: Around 112 million Americans plan to travel for Thanksgiving

In general, more than 43% of participants said they plan to travel for Thanksgiving.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Travel newsgroup, The Vacationer has released its Thanksgiving 2022 Travel Survey results!

The Vacationer conducted an online survey on Oct. 25 and included more than 1,000 American adults. Questions revolved around how many Americans were planning to travel for Thanksgiving, if high inflation/gas prices impacted their plans, how much money they expected to spend, and what kind of Thanksgiving traditional dishes they hate the most.

In general, more than 43% of participants said they plan to travel for Thanksgiving. This year, men are more likely than women to travel for Thanksgiving, the survey found. Overall, more participants said they planned to travel for Christmas instead of Thanksgiving, with the largest group between ages 18 to 29.

Around 29% of American adults say they’re anticipating spending more than $500 to travel for Thanksgiving, which given the rates of inflation in the U.S., will not be a difficult feat. Nearly 50% of participants said inflation was hitting them hardest because of increased food costs or travel costs (either gas prices or airfare prices).

When it comes to a fully ranked list of the most disliked traditional Thanksgiving foods, here’s how the ranking breaks down:

  1. Cranberry Sauce — 30.51%
  2. Turkey — 29.11%
  3. Green Bean Casserole — 27.52%
  4. Ham — 26.72%
  5. Coleslaw — 25.32%
  6. Sweet Potatoes or Yams — 25.12%
  7. Stuffing/Dressing. — 22.33%
  8. Pumpkin Pie. — 21.44%
  9. Carrots. — 16.95%
  10. Mashed Potatoes. — 15.45%
  11. Corn. — 14.36%
  12. Macaroni and Cheese. — 14.36%
  13. Apple Pie. — 12.86%
  14. None of these. I like them all. — 16.55%

This means three out of every ten people don’t like turkey. That’s 75 million people! Click here to read the survey yourself.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

