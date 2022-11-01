Sky Harbor set to become first airport worldwide to offer Waymo’s self-driving service

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sky Harbor International Airport is becoming the first airport in the world to offer Waymo’s autonomous (self-driving) ride-hailing service.

“Phoenix leads the nation in demonstrating autonomous vehicle technology, science, and safety,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “The future of travel is here, and Waymo One service to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport marks our city’s commitment to innovation and technological advancements that will impact the world.”

Waymo, owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet, said starting Tuesday, selected “Trusted Driver” participants can take a self-driving to-and-from downtown Phoenix and the airport with a specialist observing the ride. Very soon, specialists will be removed, and ride-share riders can grab a fully electric vehicle to drive them by themselves 24/7.

Company officials say pickups and drop-offs are happening at the 44th Street Sky Train Station, and airport visitors can access them every few minutes. This latest advancement comes in a wave of rapidly expanding services. While it started service two years ago, its first venture into downtown Phoenix was in May, the same time it announced an updated fleet with an elegantly-designed Jaguar I-PACE.

Arizona has been at the forefront of autonomous testing. In 2015, Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order outlining the state’s process for vehicle manufacturers to conduct self-driving development. In 2018, HB 2422 allowed personal delivery devices, like drones, to operate. Earlier this year, SB 1333 created a new vehicle classified for low-speed, self-operating vehicles called Neighborhood Occupantless Electric Vehicles (NOEV).

