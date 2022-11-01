Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Maricopa County Recorder: 600K+ ballots already signatured verified one week before election day

As of late Oct. 31, 616,361 ballot packets have been received and signatures verified in Maricopa County alone.
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:50 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the sprint to the finish line in Arizona and across the country as candidates try to reach undecided voters.

In Arizona, it’s an election season, not an election day. Early voting started nearly three weeks ago on October 12th. As of late Oct. 31, 616,361 ballot packets have been received and signatures verified in Maricopa County alone, according to the Maricopa County Recorder.

In 2018′s midterm election, nearly 65% of voters participated statewide. So, what will turnout be for this midterm? “I think what we’re anticipating we’ll have a decent amount, it’ll be in the mid 60s, probably low 60% range, but we just won’t see that same record, high number that we saw in the presidential election,” Paul Bentz with HighGround said.

TRENDING: Chino Valley police officer flown to Phoenix hospital after car crash, deputies say

On Wednesday, former President Barack Obama will be in the Valley campaigning for Democrat Katie Hobbs and Mark Kelly. Official details still haven’t been released yet. We asked Bentz if high-profile visits make a difference to voters.

“When we have national figures, the coverage of it, the focus, the emphasis, the enthusiasm is helpful, just like having Trump show up for the right. I think having Obama showing up for some of these Democratic candidates. It’s also one of the first times we’re really seeing Kelly and Hobbs together,” Bentz said. “If they take an optimistic message, if they take a tone about turning people out and voting, that can be very helpful in the final week here to get some enthusiasm going.”

If you have a mail-in ballot at home, today is the recommended deadline to mail it back. The ballot has to be to your county recorder’s office by 7 p.m. on Election Night in order to be counted. If you need more time, you can always drop it off at a ballot drop box location or a Vote Center over the next week.

TRENDING: EXPLAINER: How to navigate Affordable Care Act enrollment

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Illegal dumping is causing a headache for Valley cities.
Illegal dumping causing problems for storm drainage
Proposition 309 would change the rules for verifying that the people who mail in such ballots...
GOP-backed Arizona ballot measures target voter initiatives
Bill Galston, Brookings Institute
Political experts skeptical that political parties can gain votes from each other’s base in the midterms
File photo of Barack Obama's rally in Georgia.
Former President Obama to rally for Arizona Democrats at Phoenix-area high school