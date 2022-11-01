Kingman woman shot, killed in Las Vegas by man on the run for murder

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Kingman woman is grieving after she says he sister was murdered by a man who was on the run, wanted in connection with three other murders across two states.

Angelina Hicks describes her sister Georgia Sherman as a fun-loving person. “She was super sparkly. Everywhere she went, she just made everything happier,” she said. Hicks and her sister had just moved from Kingman to Las Vegas, hoping to move somewhere new. She says they were friends with Hunter McGuire when growing up together in Kingman. When he asked to stay with them in Vegas, the two agreed.

“Him and my sister were really good friends. She never, never thought he’d do anything to hurt her,” she said. Hicks claims they didn’t know McGuire had been on a months-long manhunt that began over the summer when McGuire was linked to two murders in Arizona. When they found out he was on the run. they asked him to leave.

“He had no where else to go, he was running from homicide charges. He was mad and he just came in and was originally trying to rob us but we didn’t have anything for him and he got upset,” she said. That’s when she says McGuire shot Sherman. “I was with her actually. I was in the house with her, I was sitting right next to her. I thought that she was fine, because she got hit in her shoulder. But when we went to go check on her after Hunter left, she was gone.”

McGuire and his girlfriend fled back to Arizona, where they led police on a chase and were found dead in the desert hours later. “Nobody will get any closure for that. In some way, it is comforting to know he is no longer with us, but at the same time he was our friend. We all grew up together. Hunter was our friend,” Hicks said.

Police say it appears McGuire shot himself, but it’s unclear if he killed his girlfriend or if the gunshot was self-inflicted. In total, McGuire and his girlfriend were linked to four killings. The investigation is still going on. The family says she hopes to have services for Sherman in the coming weeks. If you’d like to help, you can donate to their GoFundMe.

