Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A week away from Election Day and Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) are both showing the strongest polling advantages in their respective races.

According to RealClearPolitics’ polling averages, Gov. DeSantis is showing a 12 points lead over former governor and congressman Charlie Crist. Sen. Rubio is holding an eight point advantage over Congresswoman Val Demings (D-Fla.)

2006 was the last time a Florida gubernatorial race was won by more than two points, and 2002 was the last time a winning margin exceeded double digits. According to polling averages, Gov. DeSantis appears to be primed to surpass both marks.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

