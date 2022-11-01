Former President Obama to rally for Arizona Democrats at Phoenix-area high school

LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former President Barack Obama is stopping by Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen Village for a Democratic rally this week, just days before next Tuesday’s election.

In particular, Obama is looking to shore up support for incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly and gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs in a “get out the vote” style event Wednesday evening, encouraging voters to turn out in massive numbers. Other elected officials, including Republican Mesa Mayor John Giles and Congressman Ruben Gallego, will be in attendance. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the event starting at 6:30 p.m.

Obama’s stop comes weeks after former President Donald Trump hosted a rally in Mesa for GOP candidates.

Here’s a full list of attendees:

President Barack Obama

Senator Mark Kelly

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs

Mesa Mayor John Giles

Attorney General candidate Kris Mayes

Secretary of State candidate Adrian Fontes

Congressman Ruben Gallego

Arizona Corporation Commissioner Sandra Kennedy

Arizona State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman

Arizona Democratic Party Chair and State Senator Raquel Terán

