Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Former Phoenix Suns player Steve Nash fired as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball...
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:42 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) -- Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. The Nets announced Tuesday that they had parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5. Nash made it to this season after Kevin Durant said he wanted him out this summer, but not much longer.

The Nets have been another mess, with bad play on the court and bad headlines off it.

The biggest -- again -- was created by Irving, who posted a link to an anti-Semitic work on his Twitter page last week, drawing criticism from Nets owner Joe Tsai.

RELATED: Most beloved Arizona sports icons

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

In all, there will be 12 throwback nights throughout the upcoming 22-23 season with the first...
Phoenix Suns to host 90s-theme night for team’s 30th anniversary
Phoenix Suns gearing up for season opener at Footprint Center
You’ll find the classic 1992-1993 Suns’ jerseys on sale in the team shop.
Phoenix Suns bringing new merch, food options to Footprint Center
Jeffrey Marcussen was sentenced to one year in jail and three years supervised probation with...
Former Suns ticket manager sentenced in fraud scheme