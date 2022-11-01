Former Oro Valley police, school resource officer caught up in child sex sting

TUCSON, Ariz. (3TV & CBS 5) - A former Oro Valley police officer, who served as a school resource officer at Canyon del Oro High for several years, has been accused of trying to have sex with underage children in Michigan.

According to WNEM-TV, Arizona Family’s sister station in Saginaw, Michigan, 45-year-old Daniel Horetski was one of three men arrested during a sex sting operation in July.

The Oro Valley Police Department confirmed Horetski worked for the department for 23 years before retiring in 2019. The department also confirmed that Horetski spent several years as a school resource officer at Oro Valley’s Canyon del Oro High School. A spokesperson for Oro Valley said the police department is not aware of any allegations involving Horetski from his time spent with the department or at the high school. KOLD News 13 has reached out to the school’s governing district, Amphitheater Public Schools, for comment.

Horetski pled not guilty at his arraignment hearing back in September after Michigan prosecutors charged him with child sexually explicit activity, using a computer to commit a crime, and accosting a minor for immoral purposes.

WNEM reported that the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team set up fake prostitution sites to catch predators. The three suspects, including Horetski, allegedly shopped the site and reached out to communicate with a minor.

Allegedly all three men went to the location and met with undercover deputies, and were arrested. One of the three suspects admitted to wanting to have sex with an underage male, and the others wanted to with an underage female.

(Left to right) Daniel Horetski, Kevin Manor, and Jeremy Susalla (Huron County Sheriff's Office)

