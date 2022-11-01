Paul's Car Wash
Chino Valley police officer flown to Phoenix hospital after car crash, deputies say

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHINO VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Chino Valley police officer has been flown to a Phoenix-area hospital after being seriously hurt in a car crash.

Chino Valley police said the accident happened Tuesday morning just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Road 1 and the U.S. 89., less than a half-mile north of City Hall. Lt. Randy Chapman tells Arizona’s Family that the officer was driving along U.S. 89 when he rear-ended another vehicle. The officer was flown to a hospital in Deer Valley with serious injuries but is in stable condition. while the other driver was not injured. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said that no other officers or deputies were involved in the wreck.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is now leading the investigation to determine what led up to the crash. At this time, impairment is not suspected as a factor.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

