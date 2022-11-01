ASU launches “Salute to Service” event, ends Nov. 11

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona State University’s “Salute to Service” event starts on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and will last until Friday, Nov. 11.

Celebrations will include a variety of free events on campus and in the local community. Michelle Loposky, director of development and strategic partnerships at Pat Tillman Veterans Center, said there’s a lot planned for this year’s lineup. “As we have done in previous years, we are honoring both civilians and military who have selflessly given of themselves,” she said.

On Wednesday, Nov. 2...

On Wednesday, ASU’s Army, Navy, and Air Force ROTC cadets will kick off the event with a brief ceremony at Old Main at 6 a.m., followed by a three-mile run that will end at the Pat Tillman statue inside Sun Devil Stadium. From 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. that same day, the public is invited to join eNASCAR with ASU Esports Association. Guests can drive eNASCAR simulators and meet Jesse Iwuji, a Naval Reserve officer turned NASCAR Xfinity driver.

On Friday, Nov. 4...

On Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Old Main, there will be a luncheon and discussion with Arizona-based military commanders about “How Are Military Services Adapting to New Domains of Warfare, Specifically Cyber and Space?” RSVPs are required for the event. Throughout the day on Friday, free panels will be held in downtown Phoenix, West, and Polytechnic campuses featuring U.S. Ambassador Michael Polt, retired Army Lt. Gen. Benjamin Freakley, and others.

At 4 p.m., the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences will host the annual Salute to Service reception in Armstrong Hall with Reserve Naval aviator Jack McCain, son of late Sen. John McCain, scheduled to speak.

At 7:30 p.m., ASU Gammage will host a concert called “Gridiron to ASU Gammage” starring former ASU player “The Balconist” Gus Farwell. Farwell will perform various tunes while accompanied by the ASU Symphony Orchestra, Gospel Choir, the Sun Devil Marching Band, and others. A tailgate will be held prior from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free but are required.

On Saturday, Nov. 5...

On Saturday at 7:30 p.m., the Sun Devils will take on the UCLA Bruins. Before the game, the ASU Alumni Association’s Sparky’s Touchdown Tailgate will take over College Avenue, featuring military displays, live entertainment, food, drinks, Sparky himself, and much more!

On Sunday, Nov. 6...

On Sunday, the Air Force ROTC cadets defend their title, taking on the Army, Navy, and Pat Tillman Center Veterans teams for the Dean’s Cup flag football championship Sunday from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at Sun Devil Soccer Stadium.

Want to learn more about the event, make your RSVP plans, and buy tickets? Find it all here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.