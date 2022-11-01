Arizona attorney general fires at election fraud claims during 60 Minutes interview

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is not holding back on his thoughts regarding election fraud claims. In an interview with 60 Minutes, Brnovich called election deniers in his Republican Party “a bunch of clowns that throw stuff against the wall to see what sticks.”

Brnovich supported former President Donald Trump, even voting for him in the past. However, when it comes to Trump’s election fraud claims, the state attorney general says they’re not true and had strong words to say. “Horse [expletive], and that’s what it is. Most of it is horse [expletive], and I’ve been trying to scrape it off my shoes for the last year,” he said.

Brnovich used harsh language to describe the election fraud claims made over the past two years by members of his party. “We as prosecutors deal in facts and evidence, and I’m not like the clowns that throw stuff against the wall and see what sticks,” he said. Brnovich’s comments on 60 Minutes addressed the unproven allegations, audits and investigations regarding the 2020 election.

Despite the allegations that the election was stolen, only 12 people have faced charges involving 12 ballots in an election decided by over 10,000 votes. “It’s like a giant grift in some ways,” said Brnovich. “A grift? A swindle is what you’re saying?” asked 60 Minutes’ Scott Pelley. Brnovich replied,” yes.”

Former Attorney General Terry Goddard is commending Brnovich for his straightforward talk. “I think AG Brnovich is right; the election challenges with no facts are horse [expletive],” he said. The statements from Brnovich are drawing criticism from both sides, including some who are wondering about the timing. Voters have been casting early ballots for weeks, and several Arizona candidates are pushing election fraud claims. “I don’t feel like I can challenge the timing of what AG Brnovich has come out with. He went through an investigation, and investigations if they’re legitimate, can’t be predetermined as to result and can’t be manipulated as to timing. I’m assuming that he got the results finally and he reported it,” said Goddard.

