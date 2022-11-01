Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

2 Phoenix officers on leave after video shows alleged excessive force during arrest

The Phoenix Police Department has opened an internal and criminal investigation into the officers' use of force.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:35 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say two officers are on leave after video shows them in a fight with a man who fired gunshots at their patrol car last week.

On Oct. 27, Phoenix police say 38-year-old Harry Denman walked toward a patrol car in a convenience store parking lot near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road and started talking to the officers. Police say the officers told Denman they had to leave to respond to another call and started backing out of the spot when Denman pulled out a gun and shot at them. Police say one bullet hit the ground, and a second bullet hit the patrol car’s spotlight and went into the driver’s side of the vehicle.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man arrested after shooting at police officers in Phoenix

According to police, Denman ran into the convenience store, and officers followed him inside, where they got into a fight before arresting him. The video below shows the officers fighting with Denman inside the store before taking him into custody.

The two officers in the video were placed on leave Monday.

Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said that the two officers involved are on leave after their actions in the video prompted an immediate investigation by the police department. “What is depicted in the video is not how we train and is not aligned with the core values of the Phoenix Police Department,” said Sullivan.

A criminal and internal investigation is underway for the officers involved in the incident.

TRENDING: Phoenix mother allegedly collected $11K through fake GoFundMe, claimed baby had brain cancer

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona attorney general talks 2020 election fraud claims during 60 minutes interview
Officers rushed in after the man, causing a scuffle between the three.
RAW VIDEO: Phoenix officers arrest man accused of shooting at patrol car
Phoenix mom claimed daughter had brain cancer in fake GoFundMe to collect money, police say
Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run