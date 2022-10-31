Want to learn about Arizona’s haunted history? Check out this tour group

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Halloween is here! Among the young kids dressed up and bowls filled with candy, there is a rich history of spirits in Arizona.

Ian Schwartz tagged along with paranormal investigators and experienced some things that made the hair stand up on the back of his neck.

“Oh my gosh. How haunted is Arizona,” we asked. Rita Olsen almost laughed when asked that question, but then again the world of spirits has been a part of her life for a very long time. “I’ve experienced the paranormal since I was very very young,” she said as she walked around the Cave Creek Museum placing a variety of sensors on the ground. “I’ve had paranormal happen in all of my homes.”

Olsen is a paranormal investigator and a historian in a way, serving as the owner and operator of AZ Ghost Adventures. We met up with her and her fellow investigator Bethany Zapien at the museum. Talk to the staff at the museum and they will say things go bump in the night around here.

“People have seen things, people have had experiences,” one volunteer said. Olsen said Arizona has a history that includes everything from mining to native American wars. “So this is the last standing tubercular cabin in Arizona; it was part of the Desmond Sanitorium,” Olsen said walking out to a small wooden cabin bathing in the desert sun.

She said tuberculosis patients would come to Arizona for dry air and sunshine, a second chance at life with a lung-ravaging disease that left them isolated outside of Phoenix.

We toured one of the last remaining tubercular cabins at the museum in search of spirits from the past. A black plastic sensor started beeping as Olsen was walking around the small cabin. “That’s our rem pod, that goes off if something touches it,” Olsen said. Nothing had touched the sensor though. Olsen said that could be an indication someone else, or something, was in the room.

Olsen said she uses an evidence-based approach to the paranormal, trying to rule out things first before immediately saying it was a ghost. She moved around the museum and with a couple of other sensors tripped with a loud beep. Olsen then pulled out two dowsing rods, each a long, thin piece of metal with a wooden grip at the end.

Dowsing rods have been used to try to ‘sense’ water in the ground. According to the US Geological Survey, the practice has “been a subject of discussion and controversy for hundreds, if not thousands, of years.” Paranormal investigators will use the rods to try and reach out to those who crossed to the other side.

Olsen held her hands out, perfectly still, asking spirits in the room if they could identify themselves by moving the rod.

“Are there any spirits with me right now? Thank you for communicating with me,” Olsen gently spoke to an empty room. “I appreciate that.”

One of the rods spun around, pointing to the corner of the room. Olsen thanked the spirit for communicating.

Was it Olsen’s subconscious and imperceptible movements actually moving the rods and not ghosts? Possibly.

Many of the spirits she encounters, she says, are friendly, but not all of them.

“Spirits do sometimes want to intimidate,” she said. “That’s when I say let’s stop and take a break.”

Luckily nothing like that happened to Olson as she examined different rooms in the museum. An open mind helps when investigating the paranormal.

“They see that you are open, and willing to communicate, and do it in such a fashion that is respectful.”

She also understands some folks do not believe in the paranormal and that is just fine too.

There are many haunted places in Arizona. One spot Olsen said that always seems to have activity is Bullion Plaza in Miami, AZ. If you want to check out other haunted spots, be sure to check out this list!

