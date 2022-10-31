Paul's Car Wash
Temperatures to fall across Arizona

7-Day Forecast for 10/31
7-Day Forecast for 10/31(Arizona's Family)
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:21 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A nice morning in Phoenix with temps in the 50s and 60s once again. Plan on a sunny day today with high temps in the low 80s.

We will stay dry in Phoenix for Monday and for most of the workweek.

Big changes are ahead for the end of the week in Arizona. A cold system will swing in from the northwest and drop our temperatures dramatically.

The wind will pick up in Phoenix for Wednesday and Thursday as a trough makes its way into the state. 30+ mph gusts are possible.

Rain chances don’t look amazing for The Valley with only about a 20% shot to see rain. The bigger picture will be the breezy and cool conditions.

Temps will go from the low 80s Wednesday to the upper 60s on Thursday.

Snow is possible with this system too, with snow levels starting around 7000 feet Wednesday night and dropping to around 4000 feet by Thursday evening.

This doesn’t look like a blockbuster snowstorm as far as totals go, with 3-6 inches possible above 6000 feet.

The chilly temps will be apparent in northern Arizona, with highs crashing to from the 50s in Flagstaff to start the week to highs only in the 30s by Thursday.

Plan on very windy conditions Wednesday into Thursday in the mountains. The wind plus the snow could make for tricky travel in the mountains. So be sure to use caution.

We will have a first alert day in northern Arizona since this is our first shot of winter in the state.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

